OTC Markets Group Welcomes Acquired Sales Corp. to OTCQX® Best Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), an investment company focused on hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Acquired Sales Corp. upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Acquired Sales Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "AQSP." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX® Best Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX® Best Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX® Best Market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

William C. "Jake" Jacobs, AQSP's President and CFO, said: "We are thrilled to join the top-tier OTCQX® Best Market. Acquired Sales Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Lifted Made, led by its CEO Nicholas S. Warrender, has been rapidly growing sales under its flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers, and continues to roll out innovative hemp-derived delta 8 THC and CBD products. Moreover, we are excited for the launch of our flavored tobacco-free nicotine pouches, which will be sold by SmplyLifted LLC, our 50-50 joint venture with SMPLSTC, Orange County, CA under the brand name "FR3SH".

About Acquired Sales Corp.

Acquired Sales Corp. (AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, cartridges, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. On February 24, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), of Zion, Illinois. AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Also, Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which plans to sell tobacco-free nicotine pouches. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith, including but not limited to conditions to closing our acquisitions, the need to raise capital for our acquisitions and operating activities, and potential share dilution associated with such acquisitions and capital raises. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

