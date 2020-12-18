Instacart Announces Partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods for Same-day Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO and PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today announced that the companies have partnered to launch same-day delivery from more than 150 stores. DICK'S Sporting Goods customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. can now shop from thousands of DICK'S Sporting Goods products including sporting and athletic equipment, outdoor recreation gear and apparel, footwear, accessories and more for same-day delivery.

"People across the country have embraced outdoor activities this year as a way to stay active and safe, and we've seen a meaningful increase in demand for sporting goods across our marketplace. Customers continue to rely on Instacart as a fast and reliable same-day delivery solution for all of their needs, and we're proud to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to offer their incredible selection of products to customers in as fast as an hour," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Whether it's a last-minute holiday gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life or new running, hiking or biking gear for your weekend activities, we're giving DICK'S Sporting Goods customers access to all the top-quality sporting goods they need, when and where they want them."

"We're pleased to work with Instacart to provide another safe and convenient shopping option for our customers during the very busy last few weeks of the holiday season and beyond," said Joe Pietropola, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Our technology solutions have been able to deliver products to our athletes, however, wherever and whenever they want. By adding Instacart, we give our athletes another same-day option, which is fast and reliable delivery to their homes."

To begin shopping, DICK'S Sporting Goods customers in participating states can visit www.instacart.com/dicks-sporting-goods or download the Instacart app on their mobile device. For all orders placed, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive it in as fast as an hour or schedule their delivery in advance.

Instacart has launched and expanded with a number of retail partners in 2020 to provide greater selection on the Instacart marketplace. Today, customers can rely on Instacart for all of their same-day delivery needs – from fresh produce, pantry goods and household essentials to beauty and wellness products, electronics and now, sporting goods. Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, across North America to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. – including all 50 states – and Canada.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 31, 2020, the Company operated 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-announces-partnership-with-dicks-sporting-goods-for-same-day-delivery-301195762.html

SOURCE Instacart