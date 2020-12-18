  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Timken Expands Manufacturing Footprint in the Americas

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:TKR

State-of-the art facility employs cutting-edge technology and automation to serve customers regionally, globally

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced the start of production at its new manufacturing facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico. The facility manufactures tapered roller bearings using the industry's most advanced automation and manufacturing technologies.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

"Our new facility builds on our manufacturing strategy to serve customers where they need us across the world," said Christopher Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and group president. "The San Jose Iturbide plant will use state-of-the-art technology and automation to achieve the high standards for quality and consistency we employ at all of our sites. It will help us advance our global bearing leadership by providing a high level of value and service for our customers in the region and globally."

The San Jose Iturbide facility is the company's only manufacturing plant in Latin America and will serve customers across the Americas and globally. Timken established its presence in Latin America in 1944 and serves the region through offices and warehouses located in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Latin America now accounts for just over 5 percent of the company's sales.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-expands-manufacturing-footprint-in-the-americas-301195618.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


