Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Feb. 2

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:MPC -1.21%

PR Newswire

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contact:
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-announce-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-feb-2-301195974.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


