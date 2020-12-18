  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3 Stocks Winking at Growth-Focused Investors

The companies' 12-month earnings have advanced significantly, while their shares are still trading reasonably

December 18, 2020 | About: CNNE -0.82% GASS -0.45% LINC +1.17%

The following companies could be appealing to growth-focused investors since their stocks have price-earnings ratios below 20, while their trailing 12-month earnings per share have grown significantly over the past year.

Cannae Holdings

The first company that qualifies is Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Based in Las Vegas, Cannae Holdings focuses on taking both minority and majority interest stakes in several industries, preferring financial services, restaurants and high tech-assisted health care services.

The trailing 12-month basic net earnings increased enormously over the past year, as they were $16.45 per share as of the most recent quarter (which ended on Sept. 28), versus 98 cents per share as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 2.77 (versus the industry median of 34.22) as of Dec. 17.

Following a 16.74% increase over the past year, the stock closed at $43.86 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a 52-week range of $20.51 to $44.87.

Cannae is currently not paying dividends to its shareholders.

The company's financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 while the profitability was rated 2 out of 10 by GuruFocus.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $52 per share.

StealthGas

The second company that meets the criteria is StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS), a Greek marine shipping company providing its services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide.

The trailing 12-month net earnings increased dramatically over the past year, as they were 45 cents per share as of the most recent quarter (which ended on Sept. 28), up from 3 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 8.84 (versus the industry median of 18.06) as of Dec. 17.

Following a 41.22% decrease over the past year, the stock closed at $2.21 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $83.67 million and a 52-week range of $1.51 to $3.8.

Currently, StealthGas is not paying dividends to its shareholders. The last payment was made in March 2009.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 6 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a one recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $4 per share.

Lincoln Educational Services

The third company that makes the cut is Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Based in West Orange, New Jersey, Lincoln Educational Services is a provider of a broad range of education services to guide both categories of high school graduates and working adults during their careers in the United States.

The trailing 12-month net earnings were 35 cents per diluted share as of the most recent quarter (which ended on Sept. 28), reflecting a positive shift from a net loss of 9 cents per diluted share as of the same quarter in 2019.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.6 (versus the industry median of 21.43) as of Dec. 17.

Following a 198.26% increase over the past year, the stock closed at $6.86 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $181.63 million and a 52-week range of $1.69 to $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services is currently not paying dividends to its shareholders. The past payment was made in December 2014.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a score of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $9.19 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

