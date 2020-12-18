Misonix Announces the Second Largest U.S. Commercial Payer Has Provided Coverage for TheraSkinÂ® to Treat All Lower Extremity Dermal Wounds Adding 32 Million New Covered Lives

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020) – Misonix, Inc. ( MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that the second largest U.S. Commercial payer will now cover TheraSkin for all lower extremity dermal wounds. TheraSkin is a proven cellular and tissue-based treatment for difficult to heal chronic wounds.



“This favorable decision by the second largest commercial payer in the U.S. to provide broad coverage of TheraSkin for the treatment of all lower extremity wounds, including venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), is a strong testament to the versatility, clinical effectiveness and safety of Theraskin, and the weight of the clinical evidence supporting TheraSkin’s results,” stated Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix Chief Executive Officer. “Since our acquisition of Solsys Medical in 2019, Misonix has made significant progress in positioning Theraskin as an accepted standard of care treatment for patients suffering from difficult to heal chronic wounds and has received overwhelming positive feedback from health practitioners across the country regarding their clinical experience and positive patient outcomes. With this new coverage, we now have an additional 32 million covered lives we can address with Theraskin, and we expect this number to grow as we continue to work with private payers to expand TheraSkin coverage.”

TheraSkin is an all human split thickness allograft with living cells, growth factors, and a native extracellular matrix. TheraSkin vascularizes to build granulation tissue and accelerates epithelialization to close wounds.1,2,3 Clinical studies demonstrate significant benefits from treatment of chronic lower extremity dermal wounds with TheraSkin, including improvements in healing time and healing rates.1,2,3 TheraSkin has been applied to over 100,000 wounds.

