Dream Industrial Reit Announces December 2020 Monthly Distribution and Reinstatement of Distribution Reinvestment Plan

announced today its December 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020. In addition, Dream Industrial REIT has reinstated its Distribution Reinvestment Plan and Unit Purchase Plan commencing with the distribution payable on January 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020.Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 172 assets (266 industrial buildings) comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005463/en/