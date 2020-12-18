Verizon Business Launches On Site LTE, a Private Network for Enterprise Customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business continues to expand its private wireless network portfolio with the launch of On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US. On Site LTE provides customers a private, secure, and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform on which to run critical business applications and operations.



“In today’s global enterprise environment, businesses need to remain agile and have the technology infrastructure and tools that meet the demands of both their workforce and the customer,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “On Site LTE gives customers the security, reliability, low-latency, and coverage needed to run their businesses today, while establishing a technology innovation path to 5G.”

As businesses are preparing for 2021 and beyond, On Site LTE can serve as a critical platform to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives while improving the overall operational output of their businesses. With a custom-designed on-premises wireless network, companies can realize new levels of efficiency in deployments that include predictive maintenance, robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Mobile-Edge-Compute (MEC).

Such new capabilities are enabled by a dedicated indoor/outdoor connectivity solution for customers to prioritize their processes, applications, and quality-of-service levels (QoS). Some features include a customer dashboard that provides network performance visibility, in addition to Verizon's expert wireless network management services so that enterprises can focus on running their business.

Developing end-to-end, outcome-driven innovation strategies starts with understanding an enterprises’ current environment. By deploying the right solution, like On Site LTE, enterprises can accelerate outcomes and digital deployments now. This also sets businesses up with the foundation to explore how 5G can deliver tangible innovations that address real business challenges across nearly every industry.

To learn more about On Site LTE, head to this Verizon Business site .