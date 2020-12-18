Verizon Communications to report earnings January 26, 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) will report fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, January 26.



The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

