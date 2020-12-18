QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today the company will release first quarter financial results for fiscal 2021 after the close of stock markets on January 12, 2021. The news release will be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review EXFO's results. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial (323) 289-6576. Please take note of the required participant passcode: 2900379.

EXFO's Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 19, 2021. The replay number is (719) 457-0820 and the participant passcode is 2900379. The audio webcast of this event will be available live at www.EXFO.com/investors and it will be archived for a limited period.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-F

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-investor-advisory---first-quarter-results-for-fiscal-2021-301195829.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.