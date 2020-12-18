EatingWell Announces Top 10 Health and Wellness Trends for 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food and wellness, announced the Top 10 Food and Wellness Trends for 2021, handpicked by its editors.

The global pandemic has altered the way consumers eat, shop, and think about food with the spotlight shining on health and wellness. Using premium insights, EatingWell's team of editors, registered dietitians, and test kitchen cooks explored evolutions in the industry that resonate most with their audience right now and identified what to expect to see more of in the new year from timely topics, such as immunity, given the current global pandemic, to increasingly popular trends like air frying—an appliance that heats up in minutes to create a crispy texture on food with virtually no oil.

"Now more than ever, people crave timely, relevant, and trusted content related to their well-being," says Editor-in-Chief Jessie Price. "EatingWell.com's views of immunity articles jumped more than 700% year over year in fiscal 2020, with a particular interest in recipes to help immune systems, including soups, salads, and breakfasts. This reinforces our trusted voice in the industry, which gives readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy, feel happy, and look great."

EatingWell's list of the Top 10 Health and Wellness Trends for 2021 is as follows:

Immunity Gut Health Anti-Inflammation Plant Protein Air Frying Chicory Root Drinking Less Gardening Sleep Adaptogens

ABOUT EATINGWELL

Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas, and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. EatingWell is a fast-growing multimedia brand in the expanding healthy-eating sector. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy, feel happy, and look great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 26 nominations. EatingWell is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of nearly 2 million. The brand has diversified to multiple formats, including a content-rich website, content and brand licensing, custom publishing, and consumer cookbooks. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com.

