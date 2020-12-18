Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) announced today that a 1-for-1000 reverse stock split will be effective, and reflected in the price of its common stock, on December 21, 2020. The Reverse Split was completed, in part, to meet the initial listing requirements of uplisting to OTCQB and applies to all the outstanding shares of Aluf's common stock, reducing the number of current outstanding shares from 4,008,602,631 to approximately 4,008,600 shares.

Aluf's common stock will trade under the ticker symbol "AHIXD" for a period of 20 business days including the effective date per FINRA requirements. After the conclusion of the 20-business day period, Aluf will resume trading under its previous ticker symbol "AHIX". Common shares will also trade under a new CUSIP number.

As a result of the Reverse Split, every 1000 shares of Aluf's issued and outstanding common stock have been automatically converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Split have been rounded down to the nearest whole share.

Shareholders are not required to send in their current certificates for exchange. Following the reverse stock split, each stock certificate representing issued and outstanding shares of common stock will represent a fewer number of shares. The Company's shareholders of record will receive a letter of transmittal and instructions from the transfer agent, Broadridge, regarding procedures for submitting their stock certificates in connection with the reverse split. Those shareholders holding common stock in "street name" will receive instructions from their broker if they need to take any action in connection with the reverse split.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes the Biometric, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, AI, Computer Vision and Software/Hardware verticals.

