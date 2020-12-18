24% of Homes Sold This Year Were Bought With All Cash, the Smallest Share in 13 Years

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, 24.3% of homes sold so far this year were bought with cash, down from 25.3% in 2019 and the smallest share since 2007. This is according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. All-cash home purchases peaked in 2013, when 34% of homes sold were bought with cash. The share has generally declined since then.

Because of the pandemic-driven recession, mortgage rates are at record lows this year, dropping as low as an average of 2.71%.

"With interest payments lower than ever before, many homebuyers would prefer taking out a home loan and putting their cash somewhere else, like the stock market, emergency savings accounts or home renovations," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Many of the buyers who are using all cash this year are probably trying to beat out other offers in a situation with multiple offers."

In Nassau County on Long Island, 48.9% of homes sold this year were all-cash purchases, a higher share than any other major metro area.

"Buyers are flocking to Nassau County from Manhattan and Queens this year, as the pandemic and remote work drives them away from the city and toward a more suburban area with spacious homes and backyards," said local Redfin agent Peggy Papazaharias. "A lot of buyers are paying cash because they want to beat out the competition, move quickly and get into their new house and new lifestyle as soon as possible. Nassau County is the closest suburban-feeling area to Manhattan, so it's a desirable location for remote workers and people who will eventually have to commute into the city one or two days a week."

Nassau County is followed by six Florida metros: North Port (41%), West Palm Beach (40.3%), Cape Coral (39.8%), Fort Lauderdale (33.4%), Miami (30.8%) and Tampa (30.1%).

Oakland had the smallest share of all-cash purchases, 13.1%, followed by Virginia Beach (13.8%), San Diego (15.1%), Denver (15.2%) and Portland, Oregon (15.6%). Oakland, where the typical home sold for $821,000 in October, is one of the most expensive housing markets in the country, and the median home prices in San Diego, Denver and Portland are all well above the national median of $336,000. High home prices is one reason for such a low share of all-cash home purchases in those places. The story is different in Virginia Beach, where the typical home sold for $265,000 in October and a lot of buyers use VA loans—which don't require down payments—to purchase homes.

"Virginia Beach, particularly Hampton Roads, has a large military presence, which means a lot of buyers are able to purchase homes using VA loans," said Virginia Beach agent Jordan Hammond. "Because buyers have many different loan types available in this area, all-cash purchases are relatively uncommon."

Metro area Share of home sales that

were bought in all-cash

eals, 2020 Share of home sales that

were bought in all-cash

deals, 2019 Median sale

price (Oct.

2020) Nassau County, NY 48.9% 36.2% $530,000 North Port, FL 41.0% 42.9% $325,000 West Palm Beach, FL 40.3% 42.8% $334,000 Cape Coral, FL 39.8% 43.6% $270,000 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33.4% 36.5% $305,000 Miami, FL 30.8% 34.9% $350,000 Tampa, FL 30.1% 33.6% $269,900 Atlanta, GA 29.4% 31.7% $285,000 Tucson, AZ 27.6% 28.1% $265,000 Jacksonville, FL 27.2% 30.6% $264,000 New Brunswick, NJ 26.8% 27.9% $383,000 Phoenix, AZ 26.1% 28.8% $339,000 Orlando, FL 26.1% 31.1% $284,000 Las Vegas, NV 25.8% 29.1% $317,000 Cleveland, OH 25.6% 26.6% $177,000 New York, NY 25.2% 27.3% $550,000 Warren, MI 23.8% 22.7% $245,000 Cincinnati, OH 23.7% 23.2% $216,000 Charlotte, NC 23.2% 28.4% $297,000 Nashville, TN 23.0% 25.8% $336,100 Oklahoma City, OK 22.3% 25.7% $214,900 Seattle, WA 21.6% 20.4% $635,000 Columbus, OH 21.1% 20.8% $250,000 Anaheim, CA 20.4% 20.3% $795,000 Chicago, IL 20.1% 22.6% $275,000 Riverside, CA 19.6% 19.8% $439,000 Raleigh, NC 18.6% 23.9% $315,000 Minneapolis, MN 18.5% 21.1% $315,000 Washington, DC 17.9% 14.1% $457,700 Los Angeles, CA 17.8% 17.2% $735,000 Sacramento, CA 16.6% 17.7% $480,000 Baltimore, MD 16.5% 16.6% $320,000 Portland, OR 15.6% 17.1% $450,000 Denver, CO 15.2% 17.9% $470,000 San Diego, CA 15.1% 16.2% $660,000 Virginia Beach, VA 13.8% 13.4% $265,000 Oakland, CA 13.1% 13.1% $821,000

