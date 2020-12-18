4CABLE TV International, Inc. Welcomes New CEO to Direct the Company and Implement His Vision

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4CABLE TV International, Inc. ("4CABLE TV INTERNATIONAL, INC." or the "Company") (OTC: CATV) last week we announced the hiring of a new CEO and President, Michael Feldenkrais. Mr. Feldenkrais' employment with 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. has commenced.

LAWYER

Mr. Feldenkrais, an attorney at law has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution, nationally and internationally. As a practicing lawyer he gained the respect and trust of millions of people as the television spokesperson on Immigration Law wherein all the major television stations contacted Michael to speak on the subject. He has appeared regularly in television, both nationally and internationally as a consultant and a host. He brings to the table the seriousness of a well-respected attorney and the branding created over 20 years of national television appearances.

In 1998, Michael was instrumental in the writing of a law called "NACARA-Nicaraguan and Central American Relief Act." He worked closely with Congress to pass this legislation in less than 28 days that granted an immigration remedy to more than 500,000 aliens. He has written and published articles and magazines that assist clients in learning about the laws of the United States.

Over time, Michael he produced and hosted hundreds of seminars around the world where he spoke to individuals and corporations on how to do business in the United States. He has been a speaker at Conferences, Bar Associations, and the like around the world. At the height of his Attorney career under his management he build the 4th largest immigration law firm in the country with offices in over 12 countries spanning from South and Central America all the way to Lebanon in the Middle East.

ENTREPRENEUR

Early in his career, he built two of the largest Prepaid Cellular Phone Card distribution companies in Colombia and Venezuela, wherein he deployed a distribution model using informal workers and converting them into main-stream employees giving jobs to over 14,500 people.

His largest accomplishment came when he organized several mergers and acquisitions with a Canadian publicly traded company Amaya Gaming that resulted in the increase of its market cap from 50 million dollars to 4.9 billion dollars in less than 2 years.

MEDIA

In 2008, he developed a success-based marketing system that has provided great results to its clients. Created and ran a lawyer lead generation system creating calls using media and transferring those calls to the lawyers. His marketing skills created over 11,500 calls a day nationwide. The strengths that created such great results were the strategies behind the production, media buys, free press, advertorials, and placement of strategic personalities to carry out the message together with the software platform and processes created internally. The marketing company grew to have relationships with the largest broadcast television production companies, gaming companies, media companies in the world, all using the media to generate leads, purchased by clients on a per lead basis. Success Based Marketing at its finest. With proven expertise in the operations, management and procedure implementation of media campaigns, lead generation software, lead analytics and business operations he created great success in the campaigns that were launched.

CANNABIS

In the Cannabis space, Mr. Feldenkrais has been very active for the last 6 years from intellectual property, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. (Seed to Sale). Starting his Cannabis career, he focused on acquiring intellectual property in Israel to deploying such in the United States, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. In recent years he built a franchise company to open 22 Medical Clinics recommending the use of Cannabis and sold a total of 50 franchised locations in less than one year. He then concentrated his efforts in cultivating Cannabis in Florida out of a state-of-the-art Cravo greenhouse in Homestead for commercial and research purposes under the auspices of the University of Florida.

Michael is the right leader for 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. "Michael's extensive legal, telecommunications, distribution, and Cannabis background and business development skills should help 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. strengthen and channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand the company. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. to profitability. Mr. Feldenkrais received a BA Degree in International Relations from Boston University, and his Juris Doctorate degree from Syracuse University College of Law.

"I am very excited to be joining the 4CATV INTERNATIONAL team," said Michael Feldenkrais. "I believe 4CATV INTERNATIONAL has great potential to be a strong player in the cannabis space. Building a strong business model and hiring a talented management team will uniquely position the company to capitalize on the ever-changing regulated environment on the national and international level. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and jurisdictional migrations, my goals are to position 4CATV INTERNATIONAL to become a seed to sale international company.", he explained.

4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC.'s challenge is to create awareness and a bridge of acceptance to Cannabis derived products to both consumer and physician circles.

4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. will benefit, by consolidating business that have been built through years of hard work and expense to others with market share. We are pleased to note that Mr. Feldenkrais has done a lot of heavy lifting searching for the right companies to acquire. There are several business models in the Cannabis space that we are looking at: from Genetics, Cultivation, Manufacturing, Research, to Retail and On-Line Distribution. The first of these is set to close prior to the end of 2020. Information on the transaction will soon follow as we execute definitive agreements.

"As we acquire companies in the Cannabis space, we will emphasize on the quality of the products, shifting the limelight from the actual entities to the products themselves. Once acquired, 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. will offer organic, natural, high-quality products. We will invest funds to double-test our products, which is rare in the health and wellness industry, but will ensure the integrity of our products. When we send products to a consumer, we know it is backed with trust and credibility.

Today, we are committed to providing products that improve the lives of consumers to create a trusted legacy brand into a household name. The marketing strategy is to leverage the credibility of our products to pursue international expansion and reach bigger audiences," Mr. Feldenkrais explained.

Our primary goal in 2021 will be to acquire companies in Cannabis whose verticals are in cultivation, research and development, manufacturing, retail, and distribution to market and reach the entire Western Hemisphere. This is an initiative we are already setting in motion. We see significant opportunity for Cannabis products in these markets and will utilize existing business contacts and relationships to bring this plan to fruition.

We are optimistic that the future of 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. is strong. 4CATV INTERNATIONAL, INC. will emerge as an industry leader with a focus on product development and sales & marketing with consistent and proprietary Cannabis ingredients meant to help personalize patient care through quality products. The Company's premium quality products will be sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e-commerce consumer platform, retail, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company plans for international production and sales.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized Cannabis as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products will not be marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Tel: +1 833-211-3200

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4cable-tv-international-inc-welcomes-new-ceo-to-direct-the-company-and-implement-his-vision-301196058.html

SOURCE 4Cable TV International, Inc.