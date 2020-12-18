  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
OTC Markets Group Welcomes MBH Corporation Plc to OTCQX

December 18, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OTCM -2.14% OTCPK:MBHCF +0% OTCPK:MBHCF +0% OTCPK:OTCM -2.14%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that MBH Corporation Plc (Deutsche Borse: M8H; OTCQX: MBHCF), a diversified investment holding company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

MBH Corporation Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MBHCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, commented, "We see great opportunities arising from trading on OTCQX. It brings us closer to the many great small businesses in the US looking to join MBH and makes it easier for the many US investors to find and join us on this journey."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About MBH Corporation Plc
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium bfd across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-mbh-corporation-plc-to-otcqx-301195998.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


