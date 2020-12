Kewaunee International Group Receives Customer Centricity Award by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry)

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today reported that the Kewaunee International Group was honored by the Confederation of Indian Industry ("CII") in the category of "Customer Centricity" in a function held at National Conference on Consumer Awareness & Protection in Digital era – The New Normal, Customer Obsession awards ceremony on 15th December 2020 in India.

"Kewaunee International was again recognized by CII as an industry leader in customer excellence, recognizing our team's unwavering focus on serving our customers. As the market leader in laboratory furniture and technical products, we recognize the importance of delighting our customers in all aspects of their dealings with Kewaunee. Earning this award during the coronavirus pandemic makes the award even more special and reflects the resilience of the Kewaunee International team during an unprecedented year," said Mr. B. Sathya Murthy, Managing Director & Vice President – International Operations, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation.

"Everything we do begins and ends with our customers and our desire to repeatedly earn their trust as they invest in projects that require the specialized laboratory furniture and technical products in which Kewaunee specializes," said Thomas D. Hull III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation. "As Sathya so rightly highlighted, our Kewaunee Associates being recognized for this award is indeed special; however, receiving the recognition of CII during 2020 is especially rewarding. I continue to be amazed by our Associates' desire to make our customer experience the best in the industry."

Recognition was based on the assessment made by a team of qualified judges from CII and was done based on CII-IQ Functional Excellence framework to understand the maturity level of practices and associated results of the function. The framework requirements were broadly covered in the Self-Assessment Questionnaire of the respective theme. As such, scoring was done broadly in line with the guidelines of EFQM and Baldrige Excellence Framework.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

