PRNewswire
Articles 

Alloy Steel International Advises the Release of 2020 Annual Financial Statements

December 18, 2020 | About: OTCPK:AYSI +4.17% OTCPK:AYSI +4.17%

PR Newswire

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 18, 2020

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) advises that its Annual Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2020 is now available on www.otcmarkets.com website by searching for AYSI then choosing "Filings and Disclosure."

About Alloy Steel

Alloy Steel manufactures and distributes Arcoplate, a technically superior and market leading 'alloy overlay' wear plate, servicing the global marketplace from its modern manufacturing facilities in Perth, Australia. Arcoplate is used throughout the mining and materials processing industries, from opportunistic one-off specialty applications in small companies to large relationship based repeat business applications with leading international companies.

Arcoplate provides users with superior wear protection due to its premium alloy mix, its high ratio of carbide rich alloy and its unique manner of manufacture. The product's technical superiority combined with its unbeatable 'whole-of-life' cost has resulted in Arcoplate's wide acceptance in the mining and mineral processing industries to reduce wear in a host of fixed plant and mobile equipment applications.

In mining and materials processing industries, where premature equipment wear is the primary cause of downtime, to undertake repairs or refurbishment, Arcoplate can provide users with significant profit improvement. Arcoplate can substantially lower equipment downtime, resulting in higher production, whilst also lowering the overall cost of wear protection.

Furthermore, in applications where material 'hang-up' or 'carry-back' are also a significant cause of lost production, such as sticky materials that do not discharge freely from truck trays, buckets and chutes, Arcoplate's unique characteristic of polishing to a very low friction factor has the potential to virtually eliminate these problems, whilst simultaneously providing enhanced equipment wear life.

Thushara Sam Dahanayake
Company Secretary
+61-8-9248 3188

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alloy-steel-international-advises-the-release-of-2020-annual-financial-statements-301195897.html

SOURCE Alloy Steel International, Inc.


