Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).
Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 7948248.
The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).
The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on Jan. 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.
Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on Jan. 22, 2021, until midnight ET on Jan. 29, 2021. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 7948248 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.
About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with $185.3 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing It Right" and being a trusted financial services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.
Contacts:
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
[email protected]
Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
[email protected]
