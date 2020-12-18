U.S. Patent Office Upholds Validity of Natera's Early Priority Date '592 cfDNA Patent

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, is pleased that the United States Patent Office granted Natera a significant win when it denied a patentability challenge from a multi-national sequencing company against Natera's U.S. Patent No. 8,682,592 ('592 Patent) upholding all claims. Natera's '592 Patent claims early and significant innovations directed to generating genetic data from limited quantities of DNA, including cfDNA. Natera has shown the techniques to be useful in a variety of contexts such as non-invasive prenatal testing, ctDNA molecular residual disease testing in oncology, and donor-derived cfDNA assessment in organ transplant recipients.

In upholding the patentability of every one of the '592 Patent's claims against this Inter Partes Review ("IPR") petition, the Patent Office noted that the challenger had "not demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that [the claims] are unpatentable." According to Elizabeth Laughton of Smith Baluch LLP, IPR counsel for Natera, "The Board concluded that all challenged claims were patentable—a result that occurs in only 1 in 5 IPRs that reach a final written decision."

"The '592 Patent describes, amongst other things, core DNA quantitation methods and more sophisticated methods using genotyping, for analyzing tiny amounts of DNA for a variety of applications. We believe that the early priority date of 2005, along with the ideal IPR result, confirms the importance of this patent and Natera's pioneering leadership in non-invasive genetic testing," said Matthew Rabinowitz, Executive Chairman of Natera and an inventor of the patent.

