Trust Co of Kansas Buys Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, 3M Co, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Trust Co of Kansas (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, 3M Co, Boeing Co, Veeva Systems Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co of Kansas. As of 2020Q3, Trust Co of Kansas owns 46 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, GLD, BABA, PG,

LMT, GLD, BABA, PG, Added Positions: MRK, MMM, BA, VEEV, INTC, MSFT, BSCM, MLM, XOM, PFE, VZ, SBUX, AMAT, JNJ, HD, T, HON,

MRK, MMM, BA, VEEV, INTC, MSFT, BSCM, MLM, XOM, PFE, VZ, SBUX, AMAT, JNJ, HD, T, HON, Reduced Positions: UPS, ADBE, AAPL, AMZN, ABBV, GOOGL, EMR, CRM, GM, CERN, BRK.B, V, QCOM, DE, CL, AMGN, BAC, NGL,

UPS, ADBE, AAPL, AMZN, ABBV, GOOGL, EMR, CRM, GM, CERN, BRK.B, V, QCOM, DE, CL, AMGN, BAC, NGL, Sold Out: CMI,

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 628,235 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,978 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,304 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,048 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,475 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $352.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 8,362 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,491 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1314.16%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 49,043 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in 3M Co by 86.73%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $176.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 26,719 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 23,845 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $277.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,949 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 150.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,973 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 87.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,336 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 60.08%. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $173.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Trust Co of Kansas still held 15,407 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.51%. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $499.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Trust Co of Kansas still held 12,056 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.75%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Trust Co of Kansas still held 60,475 shares as of 2020-09-30.