  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $5.2 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: HAS +0.15%

Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 56,663 shares of HAS on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $92.49 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf. Hasbro Inc has a market cap of $12.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.820000 with a P/E ratio of 32.79 and P/S ratio of 2.46. The dividend yield of Hasbro Inc stocks is 2.90%. Hasbro Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Hasbro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner sold 56,663 shares of HAS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $92.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HAS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)