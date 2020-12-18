Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $5.2 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 56,663 shares of HAS on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $92.49 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf. Hasbro Inc has a market cap of $12.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.820000 with a P/E ratio of 32.79 and P/S ratio of 2.46. The dividend yield of Hasbro Inc stocks is 2.90%. Hasbro Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Hasbro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

