Identillect Announces No Material Change

December 18, 2020 | About: TSXV:ID +100%

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, at the request of IIROC wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

image.png

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cybersecurity attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Todd Sexton
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (949) 468-7878
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621576/Identillect-Announces-No-Material-Change

img.ashx?id=621576

