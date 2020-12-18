MERGER ALERT - TPGY, CGRO, and CKH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:TPGY)

Merger Announcement: December 10, 2020

Transaction Details: The combined company will be renamed EVBox Group. Its common shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "EVB" and "EVB WS". Upon closing, EVBox will have a nine-person board and a majority of independent directors.

To learn more about the TPGY investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/tpg-pace-beneficial-finance-corp-information-request-form

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Agreement Announcement: December 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction, the combined Company will retain the Innoviz Technologies, Ltd. name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INVZ".

To learn more about the CGRO investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/collective-growth-corporation-information-request-form

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CKH)

Agreement Announcement: December 7, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger agreement, AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SEACOR for $41.50 per share in cash.

To learn more about the CKH investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/seacor-holdings-inc-information-request-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

[email protected]

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: