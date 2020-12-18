  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Putnam Investments Announces Updated 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:PMM -0.38% NYSE:PMO -0.22%

The updated 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:NYSE:PMM) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:NYSE:PMO) are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
Ticker Time period Per share
distribution
(Dec)		 Net
investment
income		 Short-
term
capital
gains		 Long-
term
capital
gains		 Return of
capital		 Net
investment
income		 Short-
term
capital
gains		 Long-
term
capital
gains		 Return of
capital
PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month

$

0.0320

$

0.0271

$

-

$

-

$

0.0049

84.7

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

15.3

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.0640

$

0.0549

$

-

$

-

$

0.0091

85.8

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

14.2

%

PMO (FYE 4/30) Current month

$

0.1862

$

0.0808

$

0.0175

$

0.0879

$

-

43.4

%

9.4

%

47.2

%

0.0

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.5579

$

0.4525

$

0.0175

$

0.0879

$

-

81.1

%

3.1

%

15.8

%

0.0

%

The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.

Data as of 11/30/2020
Annualized Cumulative
5-year Current Fiscal Fiscal YTD
return distribution YTD distribution
Ticker at NAV rate at NAV* return at NAV rate at NAV**
PMM (FYE 10/31)

5.37%

4.75%

2.68%

4.75%

PMO (FYE 4/30)

5.78%

4.61%

13.81%

4.61%

Performance includes the deduction of management fees and administrative expenses, assumes reinvestment of distributions, and does not account for taxes.
*Most recent distribution annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.
**Total fiscal period distributions annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-Div for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005635/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)