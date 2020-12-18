Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Michelle Moore will join the company as Digital Platform leader, effective Dec. 31, 2020. She will report to Ather Williams III, head of Strategy, Digital and Innovation, and will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michelle Moore, Wells Fargo Digital Platform leader (Photo: Wells Fargo)

As Digital Platform leader, Moore will support and manage digital platforms and capabilities for the enterprise, as well as digital experiences that support Wells Fargo consumer business units. She will focus on driving solutions that set the industry standard for digital consumer experiences and enable customers to seamlessly interact with Wells Fargo how, when, and where they choose.“Michelle is a dynamic leader with strong experience developing digital-first customer experiences,” Williams said. “She has deep expertise in delivering innovative solutions that completely reimagine banking and empower customers to conveniently, securely, and easily manage their finances.”Moore has 20 years of experience in financial services and joins Wells Fargo from Boston Consulting Group, where she advised clients on digital strategy and transformation. Prior to that, she spent 15 years as an executive at Bank of America, where she most recently was head of Digital Banking and Advanced Solutions, overseeing the bank’s mobile and online strategy and transformation, and artificial intelligence roadmap. She also previously held leadership positions in Global Commercial Banking and Middle Market Commercial Banking. Moore was named 2017’s Digital Banker of the Year byand was named one of 2017’s Innovators to Watch byMoore holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and earned her Bachelor of Science in applied economics and business management at Cornell University.Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at [url="]Wells+Fargo+Stories[/url].Additional information may be found at [url="]www.wellsfargo.com[/url] | Twitter: [url="]%40WellsFargo[/url].WF-LO

