PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 1, 2021

December 18, 2020


PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 1, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Investors may access the webcast at [url="]www.potlatchdeltic.com[/url] by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7785927.



A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until February 9, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 7785927 to access the replay.



About PotlatchDeltic



PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at [url="]www.potlatchdeltic.com[/url].




