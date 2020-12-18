  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BioAtla Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: NAS:BCAB -0.46%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,075,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, which includes 1,575,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock were offered by BioAtla. The shares of common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol "BCAB." The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by BioAtla, were approximately $217.4 million.

BioAtla Logo

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Credit Suisse acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG acted as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 15, 2020. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. The securities referred to in this release were offered only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioAtla
BioAtla is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.

Media Contact:
Richard A. Waldron, CFO
BioAtla, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Richard A. Waldron, CFO
BioAtla, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioatla-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-and-full-exercise-of-the-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-301196233.html

SOURCE BioAtla, Inc.


