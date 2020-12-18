  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Retail Holdings N.V. Completes Sale Of Stake In Subsidiary

December 18, 2020 | About: OTCPK:RHDGF -1.39%

PR Newswire

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 18, 2020

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. ("Retail Holdings", together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Company"), announced today that the previously disclosed sale of shares in its indirect subsidiary, Retail Holdings (India) B.V. to an international private investor, has successfully closed. The consideration to be received is approximately $3.5 million. The Company's profit from the transaction will be approximately $2.6 million. Approximately 54.10% of these amounts are attributable to the Retail Holdings shareholders.

Please see the press release on this subject, dated December 15, 2020, for additional details.

Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Company's website: www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for the Company's shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation services under the symbol "RHDGF".

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-holdings-nv-completes-sale-of-stake-in-subsidiary-301196203.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)