Bank of Botetourt Appoints Doughty to the Board of Directors

BUCHANAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) (the "Bank") announced today the appointment of Beth Doughty to the Board of Directors. Doughty is retiring after 22 years as the executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. As executive director, she managed a $2.4 million-dollar economic development program for an eight-locality, urban-suburban-rural region.

The Partnership has worked with its partners to create more than 19,000 primary jobs and $19 billion in investment by attracting companies such as Orvis, Altec, McAirlaids, Bimbo Bakeries, Cardinal Glass, Dynax, Balchem, Eldor, Mack Trucks, Constellation Brands, and others to the region.

Beth led the evolution of the Partnership in creating a holistic approach for regional economic development. Under her leadership, the Partnership created Roanoke Outside to redirect the region's livability narrative and create large events such as the Blue Ridge Marathon and GoFest, to build an economic sector in outdoor recreation, outdoor business, and adventure tourism.

Beth also oversaw the launch of Get2KnowNoke, a Partnership initiative that is building a talent pipeline from the greater region's 25 colleges and universities. It also implements programs designed to attract and retain young professionals.

Throughout her career, Beth has served in roles that have been vital to the success and growth of our region. Between two stints as executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, she was president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. She is a past president of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) and received its prestigious Cardinal Award, which recognizes leadership in the field of economic development, outstanding professional accomplishments, and exceptional service to the organization. She was recognized three times as one of the top 50 economic developers in North America by Consultant Connect.

Bank of Botetourt Chairman of the Board, H. Watts Steger, III said, "We are excited to welcome Beth to our Board of Directors. As a community bank, our footprint is expansive. We serve more than four counties and four cities covering over 2,500 square miles. Her expertise and knowledge will serve the Bank and our communities well in the future as we continue to grow."

About Bank of Botetourt:

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

