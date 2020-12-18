  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sold $982,000 of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: APO -2.57%

CFO of Apollo Global Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin Kelly (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of APO on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $49.1 a share. The total sale was $982,000.

Apollo Global Management LLC is an alternative-asset management company. It invests and manages funds on behalf of prominent pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Global Management Inc has a market cap of $10.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.670000 with and P/S ratio of 5.47. The dividend yield of Apollo Global Management Inc stocks is 4.84%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Apollo Global Management Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of APO stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $49.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of APO, click here

.

