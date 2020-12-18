Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of FATE on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $91.82 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $8.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.450000 with and P/S ratio of 409.07. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Development Officer Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of FATE stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $97.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

