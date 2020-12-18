Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.6 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $137.77 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $55.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.230000 with and P/S ratio of 219.12. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $137.77. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $159.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 22,832 shares of MRNA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $158.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.29% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $148.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 12,929 shares of MRNA stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $150.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.3% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.14% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $158.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.51% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $141.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $147.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here