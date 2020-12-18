Moody's Corporation (MCO) EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins Sold $4.5 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Moody's Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Goggins (insider trades) sold 16,223 shares of MCO on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $278.58 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Moody's Corporation publishes credit ratings, and research reports on fixed-income securities, issuers of securities, and other credit obligations. The company primarily provides opinions and reports to investors and institutions. Moody's Corporation has a market cap of $53.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $283.370000 with a P/E ratio of 29.48 and P/S ratio of 10.12. The dividend yield of Moody's Corporation stocks is 0.80%. Moody's Corporation had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Moody's Corporation the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Moody's Corporation. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of MCO stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $279.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

