Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CEO of Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Doug Black (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SITE on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $148.32 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various business areas which include the wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.960000 with a P/E ratio of 60.40 and P/S ratio of 2.58. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.

