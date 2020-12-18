Pra Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) EVP & CFO Michael J. Bonello Sold $4 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Pra Health Sciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J. Bonello (insider trades) sold 33,372 shares of PRAH on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $120.12 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

PRA Health Sciences Inc is a United State based full-service global contract research organization. It provides a broad range of product development services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a market cap of $7.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.540000 with a P/E ratio of 35.84 and P/S ratio of 2.55. PRA Health Sciences Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PRA Health Sciences Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRAH stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $120.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PRAH, click here