Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills Sold $675,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Regenxbio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth T. Mills (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of RGNX on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $45 a share. The total sale was $675,000.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Regenxbio Inc has a market cap of $1.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.930000 with and P/S ratio of 11.88. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regenxbio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of RGNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 12.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Vittal Vasista sold 37,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $40.1. The price of the stock has increased by 12.04% since.

