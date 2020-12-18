Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell Sold $1.9 million of Shares

EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lloyd Jr Howell (insider trades) sold 20,685 shares of BAH on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $90 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cyber expertise to U.S. and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has a market cap of $12.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.800000 with a P/E ratio of 24.38 and P/S ratio of 1.61. The dividend yield of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stocks is 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell sold 20,685 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Susan L Penfield sold 35,929 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

EVP and Chief Legal Officer Nancy Laben sold 22,907 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Executive Vice President Kristine Anderson sold 3,400 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

