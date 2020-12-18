Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sold $591,906 of Shares

CEO of Inter Parfums Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean Madar (insider trades) sold 10,200 shares of IPAR on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $58.03 a share. The total sale was $591,906.

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. Inter Parfums Inc has a market cap of $1.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.430000 with a P/E ratio of 58.43 and P/S ratio of 3.49. The dividend yield of Inter Parfums Inc stocks is 1.13%. Inter Parfums Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Inter Parfums Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of IPAR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $58.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EX VP AND CFO Russell Greenberg sold 11,200 shares of IPAR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

EX VP AND CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of IPAR stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Interparfums SA, 10% Owner Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of IPAR stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $56.55. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

