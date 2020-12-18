Stamps.com Inc (STMP) Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride Sold $7.9 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Stamps.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Thomas Mcbride (insider trades) sold 38,460 shares of STMP on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $206.37 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes. Stamps.com Inc has a market cap of $3.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $210.070000 with a P/E ratio of 26.04 and P/S ratio of 5.49. Stamps.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stamps.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stamps.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 38,460 shares of STMP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $206.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of STMP stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $205.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 2,346 shares of STMP stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $197.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 165 shares of STMP stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $196.52. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $187.78. The price of the stock has increased by 11.87% since.

