Evertec Inc (EVTC) General Counsel & EVP Luis A Rodriguez-gonzalez Sold $670,063 of Shares

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. Evertec Inc has a market cap of $3.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.040000 with a P/E ratio of 31.84 and P/S ratio of 6.10. The dividend yield of Evertec Inc stocks is 0.48%. Evertec Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVTC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $41.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & EVP Luis A Rodriguez-gonzalez sold 16,631 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 50,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.28. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

Executive Vice President Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.37. The price of the stock has increased by 4.14% since.

Executive Vice President Carlos J. Ramirez sold 40,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.07% since.

