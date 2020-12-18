  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Globus Medical Inc (GMED) President, CEO David M Demski Sold $13.9 million of Shares

December 18, 2020

President, CEO of Globus Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Demski (insider trades) sold 217,075 shares of GMED on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $64.2 a share. The total sale was $13.9 million.

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company. It operates under two divisions that include innovative fusion and disruptive technology developing products for patients with musculoskeletal disorders for various treatment. Globus Medical Inc has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.370000 with a P/E ratio of 71.07 and P/S ratio of 8.58. Globus Medical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Globus Medical Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Globus Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO David M Demski sold 217,075 shares of GMED stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $64.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director David D Davidar sold 42,000 shares of GMED stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 8.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GMED, click here

