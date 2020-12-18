King Street Capital Management, L.p. Buys Sabre Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Aramark, Sells DISH Network Corp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, VICI Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company King Street Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Aramark, The Mosaic Co, Radian Group Inc, sells DISH Network Corp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, VICI Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Street Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, King Street Capital Management, L.p. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $885 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LVS, MOS, RDN, DEN, ACGL, GDRX, MTG, ESNT, NMIH, FE, BLMN, LEA,

LVS, MOS, RDN, DEN, ACGL, GDRX, MTG, ESNT, NMIH, FE, BLMN, LEA, Added Positions: SABR, ARMK, MLCO,

SABR, ARMK, MLCO, Reduced Positions: DISH, VICI, HLT, WFC, LNG, SGRY,

DISH, VICI, HLT, WFC, LNG, SGRY, Sold Out: LQD, TMUS, SLG, USFD, AVB, SYF, EPR, CVE,

Aramark (ARMK) - 4,905,000 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.18% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 15,000,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 650.00% Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 4,700,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.40% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,990,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.84% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 1,500,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 2,815,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 3,074,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 2,020,123 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 1,035,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.57%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Aramark by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 4,905,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 107.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 4,700,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 82.83%. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -20.17%. King Street Capital Management, L.p. still held 1,270,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 52.84%. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.45%. King Street Capital Management, L.p. still held 2,990,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 66.94%. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.68%. King Street Capital Management, L.p. still held 400,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. King Street Capital Management, L.p. still held 600,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.