Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Albemarle Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. owns 284 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, MOAT, MSM, ADP, QYLD, IUSB, ISRG, SPOT, ROP, VRP, AZPN, GDX, PSA, LQD, TIP, ADSK, SNAP, GM, QCOM, BLL, SHYG, SLQD, RTX, IWO,

VTI, O, IVW, BOND, IBB, MINT, PGX, SECT, GOOG, BRK.A, AMZN, BKH, SPAB, BDX, COST, SYY, CFR, STZ, DHR, MA, WERN, MDT, TGT, DEO, CINF, WPC, PEP, FTSM, VWO, IUSG, NUE, NVR, TXN, MSFT, MCD, CASY, NEE, BIV, ABT, JNJ, GPC, SPLG, IJH, EMLP, ESGU, TSLA, DNIF, USIG, VCSH, CLNC, IVE, JNK, MUB, OUSA, VUG, VLUE, SPY, IGIB, ARKK, PG, LUV, PFF, XBI, F, HRL, LMT, MKC, SBUX, WPX, ABBV, CGC, TTOO, FXH, SHOP, TDOC, BMY, SQ, CCL, DOCU, IHI, FTEC, GOVT, GLD, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SPTM, JPM, ALB, T, SCHD, DFEB, AAPL, CHRW, FSKR, MO, WFC, XLK, DGRO, LOW, XLV, USMV, WMT, CSCO, XOM, BABA, CVX, FDX, SWK, FVD, MNA, MMM, GOOGL, HD, NSC, ORCL, CIBR, NEAR, SCHF, TMO, FSK, IVV, MDIV, PCEF, ARCC, BAC, CMA, DE, PNC, UNH, VZ, DIS, CHI, V, DOW, AGG, IGSB, DNL, DTH, FEX, FLRN, HYD, IDV, IJR, ITOT, REGL, SCHA, SCHX, SPYD, VYM, AEP, ADM, CVS, LUMN, CTXS, KO, EW, GE, IRM, MDLZ, MKL, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PAYX, PSEC, CRM, SO, USB, WM, WY, BX, IVR, VER, XYL, 3V8, ZM, AOM, DGRW, DVY, EFA, FDL, FTCS, HYLB, IWN, JPST, MDY, NOBL, PRF, SCHE, SIZE, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, SPMD, SPYG, SPYV, VBK, VEU, XLF,

For the details of Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/feltz+wealth+plan+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,674 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 319,782 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 180,544 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.82% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 143,036 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.29% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 606,747 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 798,565 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 320,171 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 128,614 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $179.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 37,111 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.55 and $54.55, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,406 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,945 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 153.82%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $193.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 180,544 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 3039.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 140,457 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 421.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 169,901 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 226.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $155.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,516 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,162 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 158,146 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.29%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.28%. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. still held 143,036 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 85.93%. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. still held 30,163 shares as of 2020-09-30.