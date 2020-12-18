CF Energy 3Q 2020 Results Investor Conference Call

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the investor conference call on the results of the Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call”) as follows:



Teleconference

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm (EST)

Topic: CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7617421257?pwd=ZGtGL0d4bjVKeVFQTmNlZ3J6THlOQT09

Meeting ID: 761-742-1257

Passcode: E4GfTu

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly, Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations

[email protected]

Charles Wang

Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board

[email protected]

Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

[email protected]

Mike Liu

VP Capital Market

[email protected]

