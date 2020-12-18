  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

CF Energy 3Q 2020 Results Investor Conference Call

December 18, 2020 | About: TSXV:CFY +0%

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the investor conference call on the results of the Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call”) as follows:

Teleconference

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Time: 8:00 pm (EST)
Topic: CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7617421257?pwd=ZGtGL0d4bjVKeVFQTmNlZ3J6THlOQT09
Meeting ID: 761-742-1257
Passcode: E4GfTu

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly, Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
[email protected]

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
[email protected]

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
[email protected]

Mike Liu
VP Capital Market
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


