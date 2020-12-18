  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Prairie Provident Announces Election of Directors

December 18, 2020 | About: TSX:PPR +33.33%

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, the six nominees set out in the Company's information circular dated November 6, 2020 were elected as directors.Detailed voting results on the election of each nominee are set out below.

Director NomineeVotes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Patrick McDonald (Chair)62,708,704 99 643,090 1
Derek Petrie62,710,819 99 640,975 1
William Roach62,707,617 99 644,177 1
Ajay Sabherwal62,630,604 99 721,190 1
Tony van Winkoop62,671,270 99 680,524 1
Rob Wonnacott62,705,685 99 646,109 1

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.
Tony van Winkoop
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 292-8071
Email: [email protected]
website: www.ppr.ca



