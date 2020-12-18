  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BASi to Release Earnings for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 on Monday, December 21, 2020

December 18, 2020 | About: NAS:BASI +0.47%

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi”, the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, prior to market opening on Monday, December 21, 2020. If there are any questions after the press release is issued, please direct your comments to the investor relations contact noted in this release.

About the Company

The Company is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Company Contact:
Beth A. Taylor
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 765.497.8381
[email protected]

