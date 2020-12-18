Erin Ventures Reports AGM Results

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") [TSXV:EV] announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 17, 2020. A quorum of shareholders represented by Proxies was present. All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated November 9, 2020 for details).
Specifically, the following resolutions were approved:
- To accept the audited financial statements for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2020 and the auditor's report thereon.
- To set the number of Directors to be elected (set at 4).
- To elect Directors for the ensuing year. Elected: Tim Daniels; Dusan Podunavac; Vladan Milosevic; James Wallis.
- To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Appointed - Smythe, Chartered Accountants.
- Approval of Erin's Stock Option Plan.
- Approval of Advanced Notice Bylaw.
The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:
Tim Daniels
Votes For:
40,918,996 (95.04%)
Votes Withheld:
2,135,900 (4.96%)
James Wallis
Votes For:
42,707,040 (99.19%)
Votes Withheld:
347,856 (0.81%)
Vladan Milosevic
Votes For:
42,707,040 (99.19%)
Votes Withheld:
347,856 (0.81%)
Dusan Podunavac
Votes For:
42,707,040 (99.19%)
Votes Withheld:
347,856 (0.81%)
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with TSXV:EV. Click here to check it out.
- TSXV:EV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TSXV:EV
- Peter Lynch Chart of TSXV:EV
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blake Fallis, General Manager
About Erin Ventures
Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV" and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ERVFF". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Erin Ventures Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
www.erinventures.com
645 Fort Street, Suite 203
Victoria BC V8W1G2
Canada
Erin's Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: EV
USA
SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432
OTCBB: ERVFF
Europe
Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621613/Erin-Ventures-Reports-AGM-Results