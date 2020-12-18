  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

General American Investors Announces Issue Price for the 2020 Year-End Dividend and Distribution Payable on December 30, 2020

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:GAM -0.7%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE: GAM), a closed-end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2020 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $36.825 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 18, 2020, which was below the net asset value of $43.54 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2020. As announced on November 4, the dividend and distribution amounts to $2.50 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:

  • A distribution of $2.27 per share from net long-term capital gains on securities sold.
  • A dividend of $0.23 per share from estimated undistributed net investment income for the full year 2020.

The final determination as to the taxability of the above amounts will be reported to you in January 2021 via Form 1099-DIV.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception, and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had net assets of approximately $1.0 billion applicable to its 24.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. Its preferred shares (symbol GAM Pr B) are also listed on the NYSE and their aggregate liquidation value is $190.1 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005706/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)