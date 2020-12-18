  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Intellitronix Achieves Highest Single Week of Sales in the Company's History Shipping Over $250,000

December 18, 2020

﻿Intellitronix breaks a new historical sales record during December 2020, shipping the highest single week of product sales.

EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG) and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, announced today that the company beat it’s previous records shipping product valued at over a quarter of a million dollars in one week alone for week ending December 18, 2020.

“On the heels of Intellitronix Q3 record breaking sales, the company is thrilled to have set a new high for the most product shipped ever in one single week, far surpassing any previous weekly achievement. We were ecstatic that we shipped $135,000 during the week ending December 12, 2020, so you can imagine how elated we are to ship out product valued over $250,000 this week,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Intellitronix has been working diligently to catch up on its backlog of sales orders. To accomplish the increase in products shipped, we accelerated printed circuit board (PCB) throughput with our new Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer and high speed Europlacer iineo+ SMT Component Placement System, which dramatically increased our printed circuit board (PCB) output. In addition, we added more people to our Production staff and sped up procurement of raw material components used in the production assembly process.”

Mr. Spivak continues, “We want to give a special thanks to the Intellitronix team of dedicated professionals for helping to reach the company’s year-end goals in line with our strategic plan to grow the business and venture into new markets.”

New endeavors at Intellitronix include the 4-IN-1 Energy Management Multifunctional System (EMMS) for OEM RV manufacturers with an innovative energy resource management system. The company continues its research and development efforts in robotics for the promotional industry utilizing artificial intelligence. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
[email protected]

