Folkstone Capital Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Folkstone Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:FKS.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commissions") have revoked their cease trade order against the Company effective December 18, 2020. The Company's common shares were cease traded by the Commissions for failure to file annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial year ended May 31, 2019 (collectively, the "2019 Financial Statements"). The 2019 Financial Statements, along with the interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended August 31, 2019, the six months ended November 30, 2019 and the nine months ended February 29, 2020, the audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended May 31, 2020, and the interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended August 31, 2020, were filed by the Company on September 28, 2020, October 5, 2020, October 20, 2020, and October 23, 2020, respectively, and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company currently does not have an active business, and, going forward, will be seeking a business opportunity that will constitute a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board, Mario Miranda

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Folkstone Capital Corp.

1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

(778) 331-8505

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.

SOURCE: Folkstone Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: